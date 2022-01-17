McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chipotle are among the restaurants that have reduced their operating hours due to staffing shortages – see the full list below.

As a result of staffing shortages, a number of stores and fast food chains are reducing hours.

The shortened hours are due to an increase in Covid cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Mandatory vaccinations and supply chain issues are also contributing to the staffing shortages that many businesses are experiencing.

While some businesses are reducing hours, others have been forced to close their doors temporarily.

We’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about the companies and chains that are changing their schedules and locations.

According to reports, McDonald’s has reduced hours by 10% due to staff shortages.

During the recent Covid surge, consistent employee attendance has been a problem.

Employees at the franchise, which employs approximately 800,000 people nationwide, have been given Covid tests.

On January 14, the coffee chain sent out an email to customers informing them of the Omicron variant’s effects.

“You may notice that some stores will have shortened hours, that some products will be unavailable, or that mobile order and pay is temporarily disabled at your store,” the email says.

“We pledge to you that we will always make proactive decisions that prioritize our customers’ and partners’ (employees’) health and well-being.”

Before placing an order, customers should check the Starbucks app for the most up-to-date information.

Chipotle, like Shake Shack, is experiencing staffing issues, which has caused some locations to close.

On January 10, the retailer announced that fourth-quarter earnings are expected to be lower than expected.

“We started the holiday season strong, but have since experienced several Omicron variant consequences, including increased capacity constraints, more limited staff availability, and reduced operating hours in certain locations,” said chief executive Calvin McDonald in a statement on the company’s website.

Reduced hours result in a loss of revenue and business, as the company has most likely experienced.

The department store’s hours have been changed for the rest of the month, according to Money.

Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The store’s hours are unaffected from Friday to Sunday.

Before the change, many stores operated from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s unclear whether the hours will be changed again in February.

Due to a staffing shortage, CVS and Walgreens are adjusting their operating hours.

Only a few stores have been affected, according to FOX Business, and the vast majority of both retailers’ locations are open and operating normally.

When a store is forced to close, Walgreens told the outlet that it works to find a nearby location where customers can pick up their prescriptions.

Nike, Athleta

