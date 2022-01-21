McDonald’s will introduce the McPlant burger in 600 additional locations next month – see if your city is included.

McPlant burger to be introduced in 600 more McDonald’s locations next month – see if your city is on the list.

Next month, MCDONALD’S will expand its meat-free McPlant burger to 600 additional locations.

The McDonald’s patty, developed in collaboration with Beyond Meat, is made of plant-based ingredients like peas, rice, and potatoes.

Tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of American cheese are all on top.

The McPlant was first introduced on November 3 in eight McDonald’s restaurants across the United States, including those in California, Iowa, Louisiana, and Texas.

The burger will be available at approximately 350 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and 260 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area beginning February 14.

Vegans should avoid this burger because it contains American cheese and mayonnaise.

It’s also grilled alongside meat-based products and eggs.

The McPlant burger was first introduced in Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom before making its way to the United States.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food restaurant with a vegetarian patty.

The Beyond Fiery Famous Star is Carl’s Jr’s current plant-based burger.

Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeos, and the “fiery sauce” are all on this burger.

Crisp white onions, tomatoes, and a single lettuce leaf sit beneath the plant-based patty.

In August of this year, Burger King became the first fast-food chain to introduce a meatless burger.

The Impossible Whopper is Burger King’s meat-free patty.

Burger King is already experimenting with new plant-based foods.

Burger King announced in October 2021 that Impossible nuggets would be available in Des Moines, Boston, and Miami.

Other places that serve a plant-based burger are listed below:

Meanwhile, KFC recently launched plant-based chicken nuggets, which we reviewed.

