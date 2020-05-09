Meatpacking Giants are facing US cartel investigations at standstills

(Bloomberg) – The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating meat packaging companies for possible antitrust violations, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the industry is scrutinized for downtime that has disrupted meat supply.

The antitrust investigation is at an early stage and started before the outbreak of the coronavirus spread in the United States, said the person who refused to be named because the investigation is confidential.

Meatpacking is heavily consolidated, with four companies – Tyson Foods Inc., JBS SA, Cargill Inc. and National Beef Inc. – controlling approximately 80% of the US beef processing market. Their dominance has long raised concerns about their pricing power over cattle suppliers. Meat packers’ margins increased last month due to plant closings as beef prices rose and livestock prices remained low.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would ask the Department of Justice to investigate. His comment came after state attorneys general from 11 states asked the Department of Justice to investigate the industry for possible antitrust violations and said they were ready to work with federal agencies.

The Justice Department declined to comment. Tyson and Cargill declined to comment. JBS and National Beef did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Department of Agriculture separately examines the increase in margins, which has led to allegations of market manipulation among some livestock producers.

The US is facing a meat crisis after the coronavirus pandemic has made thousands of workers in slaughterhouses sick and forced them to close. The producers have such a stranglehold on production that even some closures lead to bottlenecks that run through the supply chain.

The disruptions have resulted in meat shortages and higher prices, even after Trump signed a regulation to keep the plants running. Since there is no way to send ready-to-market animals, pig farmers will put to sleep millions of pigs, while cattle feeders will hold animals back or send them to pastures.

The Ministry of Justice’s investigation into meat packers follows a criminal investigation into possible price agreements by large chicken producers.

The New York Post previously reported the Department of Justice’s investigation into a story about Wendy’s Co. that looked at pricing by beef suppliers.

