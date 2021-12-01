Medics are enraged as the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital faces a debate about safety.

Senior clinicians have written to the First Minister and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care to express their dissatisfaction with ‘unfounded criticism.’

Senior clinicians at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) have expressed dissatisfaction with “unfounded criticism” of clinical teams and staff.

23 senior clinicians “…have expressed their immense frustration” in a letter to Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, and Humza Yousaf, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

“As clinicians and clinical leaders for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, we write to express our profound disappointment and frustration with the way our hospitals, our colleagues, and the treatment of our patients are being portrayed in the press and in the Scottish Parliament chamber,” the clinicians wrote.

“We are particularly disappointed that individual patients are being discussed in Parliament without the knowledge of the patients’ families, causing undue distress to families who are already grieving the loss of a loved one,” they add.

“As we prepare for a challenging winter, our staff across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, including the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, provide professional, dedicated care to their patients, and this sustained criticism of our staff is undoubtedly causing them distress and worry.”

“This baseless criticism of our clinical teams and staff, as well as the safety of our hospitals, is extremely damaging to staff morale at a time when so much is expected of them.”

The letter comes as Labour leader Anas Sarwar urges Ms. Sturgeon to “finally do the right thing and sack the leadership at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

Photographs of mold recently discovered at QEUH and published in an academic paper, according to labor, expose the dangers of water seeding infection within hospitals.

The Scottish Parliament should withdraw its confidence in the leadership of Greater Glasgow and Clyde Heath Board, according to Labour’s opposition business motion.

The vote comes after a series of deaths at the flagship hospital over the last five years prompted outrage from families and clinicians.

Mr Sarwar claimed that repeated pleas from the relatives of those who died from a preventable hospital-acquired infection had gone unheeded.

