Mercedes Benz to recall 9,765 vehicles from China

Mercedes Benz (China) Ltd. and Beijing Benz Automotive Co. will recall 9,765 vehicles from the Chinese market due to safety concerns, according to the country’s top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on March 26, will involve 5,218 imported vehicles manufactured between June 21, 2013 and Sept. 27, 2016, and 4,547 domestically-produced sedans made between July 1, 2011 and Feb. 19, 2017, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on its website.

The recall was issued due to a software fault that may cause the date and time for the emergency call system to differ from the actual date and time, potentially relaying an inaccurate vehicle location.

A wrong location may delay emergency responders and increase the risk of injury.

The two auto companies will check and update the communication module software free of charge to eliminate risks, according to the statement.