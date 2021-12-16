Mersin International Port is responsible for a large portion of Turkey’s growing export volume.

The port will be able to serve two mega vessels and employ 5,000 more people as a result of the expansion of existing berthing capacity.

Turkey’s Mersin

Turkey set new export records in 2021, and its international port in Mersin, in southern Turkey, is one of the most important transfer points for exported goods.

Mersin International Port (MIP) is one of Turkey’s largest ports and the 92nd largest container terminal in the world.

MIP is connected to Turkey’s industrialized cities such as Ankara, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Kahramanmaras, and Konya via railways and highways, as well as bordering countries such as Syria and Iraq, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members such as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Russia.

MIP is one of the main container ports in the Mediterranean region, with transit and hinterland connections to the Middle East and the Black Sea. It is a joint venture between Turkey’s Akfen Holding, Singapore’s PSA International, and Australia’s IFM Investors.

The port’s export volume has nearly reached 764,000 TEU during the first 11 months of 2021, compared to more than 766,000 TEU in 2020.

Even in 2020, a year marked by the global coronavirus pandemic, the port’s total handling, which includes exports, imports, and transit cargos, surpassed 2 million TEU.

In 2021, it is expected to reach 2.1 million TEU.

It is a multi-purpose port that in 2020 handled 3,584 containers and conventional vessels.

“In the 14 years since its privatization, MIP has grown at an annual rate of about 7.5 percent on average.”

MIP has been the country’s largest container terminal for three years in a row, thanks to its excellent annual growth rate, according to General Manager Johan Van Daele.

MIP serves its hinterland as a vital logistics hub connecting Turkey with the Far East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas due to its location at the crossroads of the main east-west and north-south routes.

According to Van Daele, the port not only connects Turkey with the rest of the world for exports, but it also supports the industry with significant imports of basic raw materials.

“MIP is adjacent to the Mersin Free Zone and is connected to the hinterland by railways and highways.

