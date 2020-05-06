Met Gala Season! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Has New Clothes From Marc Jacobs and Valentino

If you’re a fan of the famous Nintendo Switch-exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here’s a new treat for you. Nintendo has recently announced that some of the world-famous fashion designers are now in partnership with the game. This includes Italian clothing company Valentino and another well-known American fashion line Marc Jacobs. How does your New Horizons character look with these new clothes?

A recent tweet from one of the partnered fashion line companies Marc Jacobs officially announces the partnership–saying that New Horizons players will have access to wear some of their clothing designs for each character.

Whether you like casual clothes or semi-formal top for your avatars, Marc Jacobs offers unique designs by just visiting their fashion archive.

Another fashion trend that players may check out is from the Italian clothing line called Valentino. Just like Marc Jacobs, Valentino also offers their never-before-seen designs that you may wear for your avatar at any time of the day.

Unlike the first one, the Italian designer offers more Met Gala-inspired clothes– just in time after it was officially announced as postponed due to Coronavirus and only held virtually.

Marc Jacobs and Valentino are just two of the giant fashion clothing lines that were asked to design clothes on the game. This campaign is part of Nintendo Switch’s fashion advertisement called Animal Crossing Fashion Archive.

“Excited to announce that we collaborated with @maisonvalentino on 20 custom men’s and women’s SS20/PF20 looks, featuring fluorescent dresses, puffer jackets, logo hats and more,” reads a statement from the ACFA. “So grateful to Valentino for creating an open conversation with artists on this platform, proving that the joy of creation translates into the digital realm and beyond.”

Since most of the people love to try new clothes– especially on the games, New Horizons thinks that it would be best for their players to acquire free designer clothes, for a change.

Aside from that, the designers are also going to have free advertisement once their clothing line appears on most players online– suggesting a win-win situation.

To claim these designer clothes exclusively for your avatar, plug in the creator codes of each company. For example, the Marc Jacobs creator code is MA-6128-9720-4153, while the Valentino creator code is MA-1182-5456-5837.

Alternatively, you can use the QR codes associated with either brand to download the outfits through the terminal in the Abel Sisters store. And voila!

