MGM does not plan to take out US loans under the coronavirus stimulus

(Bloomberg) – MGM Resorts International has no plans to seek direct financial support from the federal government, but can only use loan guarantees as a backing if the coronavirus shutdown of the casino industry takes too long.

MGM does not plan to borrow from the $ 450 billion federal incentive fund approved by Congress and signed on Friday by President Donald Trump. Federal loan guarantees could, however, be useful.

Jim Murren, who stepped down as CEO of the company on March 22 and now heads a virus-fighting task force in Nevada, met with Trump at the White House on March 17 to plead for the help of the casino industry.

The $ 2 trillion coronavirus relief bill offers a number of benefits in addition to the loan program. It extends worker unemployment benefits by 13 weeks and increases their weekly allowance by $ 600. It also enables companies to defer their wage taxes along with other tax incentives.

“This is an unprecedented crisis, and we appreciate that the federal government has taken decisive measures to mitigate the effects and support the Americans in this time of need,” MGM said in the statement. “Our goal is to reopen our doors and get employees back to work as soon as public health and safety allow it. These provisions pave the way for this result. “

MGM, the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip, has closed all US casinos to prevent the virus from spreading. The company said earlier on Friday that it had cut costs, fired workers, and delayed investment. MGM also said it had $ 3.9 billion in cash.

