Michael Käfer wants to bring delicatessen to retirement homes

Munich An employee once called his boss Michael Käfer the “Chief Emotional Officer”. The delicatessen king is not only responsible for the salvation of his customers, he is also always concerned about the mood of his employees.

Käfer now travels a lot in its own stores. The stress there is currently particularly high for the employees there, he tells the Handelsblatt. It is unusual to work with a mask all day. It helps if the boss comes by personally.

And the trade is also going very well. Champagne and other luxury goods are less in demand, but interestingly, people are currently buying more meat and sausages.

“People currently want high-quality home-cooked food.” The order service for the home and the online shop are also growing. Käfer is expanding its range, which will also help after the crisis.

Almost all catering orders are canceled

But none of this can compensate for the losses. The caterers in Germany are among the main victims of the crisis. In March, the industry association Leca had already written in a letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel about cancellation rates of more than 90 percent. “However, due to the high level of personnel employed in event catering, this industry is not only particularly affected, but also particularly personnel-intensive.”

There is no improvement in sight, last week the ban on major events was extended to August.

There are around 900 short-time employees at Käfer. But the entrepreneur is not afraid. “I am an advocate that you have to have a healthy optimism,” says Käfer. The country has seen even worse crises, for example the wars.

His group of companies is also well prepared for a longer crisis in terms of liquidity. “We don’t have to worry about existence.” And so he is able to see the crisis as an opportunity. Some competitors will probably not last as long. He also used the time to optimize the processes. “Productivity is usually not particularly high in the service sector.”

But above all, he also developed new offers. He has already organized virtual birthday parties, for example. Guests are connected via video conference, food and drinks are delivered to everyone personally in a box.

Three-course menus for retirement homes

And from this week, Feinkost Käfer will be supplying retirement homes that have to close their kitchens because of Corona. The capacities in the kitchen of the party service in Parsdorf near Munich are large, high hygiene standards and refrigerated vehicles are available.

From breakfast to the three-course menu to coffee and cake, Käfer offers catering and holds promising discussions with several facilities. “It would be great if it became something.”

Feinkost Käfer is not only an institution in Munich. In addition to the parent company with delicatessen and fine restaurant, he runs, for example, a Oktoberfest tent, the restaurant in the Bundestag and catering for motorsport races and general meetings.

It will take a long time for business to come back completely, Käfer is convinced. “I’m already happy to be back at 50 percent at the beginning of next year.” Hardly anyone in Munich believes that the Oktoberfest will take place this year. Officially, the decision about the Oktoberfest will be made in June.

But the market could also shrink beyond that. Some companies will probably consider whether it will not continue to hold meetings and gatherings virtually in the future. “I don’t know whether the industry will ever reach 100 percent again,” says Käfer. But the entrepreneurs shouldn’t just moan now. “It is important that we think positively and are brave.”

After completing his studies, Michael Käfer opened the P1 luxury disco in Munich in 1984. Four years later he entered the business of his father Gerd and his uncle Helmut, and in 1995 took over the delicatessen and gastronomy alone.

Regional food instead of fruit from distant countries

In the beginning, the junior focused on strong expansion, an IPO and sales of 250 million euros were the goal. Not all plans worked out, from then on Käfer continued on a more moderate but sustainable growth path. Instead of flying fruits from exotic countries, regional products have been in demand for him in recent years. This trend is sustainable, says Käfer. He has now hired two sustainability specialists.

Even if the shutdown hit him hard, Käfer does not want to complain about the measures. Germany is one of the changes that can best cope with the crisis. “I have to pay a huge compliment to the welfare state,” he says, among other things, with regard to short-time working. “I understand even more that you have to pay high taxes.”

More: This is how the corona crisis affects retail, industry and hospitality.