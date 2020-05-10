Microsoft Admits Surface Laptop 3 Cracks Screen; Here’s What You Should Do to Fix it

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Last year, Microsoft had launched Surface Laptop 3 at a starting price of $999.99. Unfortunately, not everyone was impressed with its quality. Specifically, when complaints of visible crack on the screens were reported online. On Friday, May 8, Microsoft has finally admitted that the crack screens were unexpectedly real on some of the released Surface Laptop 3. To find solutions, the company has opened its repair team for all complainants– free of charge.

On Friday, Microsoft released a statement regarding the increasing numbers of complaints of crack screens found in Surface Laptop 3.

As they investigated the main reason behind the issue, the company found out that “in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause.”

To compromise and give solutions to all the complaints, Microsoft announces a free charge repair for all the crack screens of the device (either 13- or 15-inch). Simply contact Microsoft’s repair team and initiate the repair, according to the company’s statement.

“If you believe your Surface Laptop 3 is experiencing this issue, you are encouraged to contact our Microsoft Support to initiate a repair free of charge during the warranty period of the device,” said on the press release.

Just in case users of Surface Laptop 3 already made arrangements to repair their screens, Microsoft promised to return the money they spent during the process.

“If you have previously paid Microsoft for a Surface Laptop 3 repair that you believe experienced this issue, please contact Microsoft Support to learn about reimbursement,” they added.

Mary Joy Foley from ZDNET claims to be the first person that reported the said issue on Microsoft. Since February, the investigation regarding the incident continued, to know the reason behind the screen crack dilemma.

Despite the issue of screen crack on their 2019 Surface laptop, Microsoft continues to launch, supposedly, more advanced Surface laptops this year.

Today, Surface computers now have four distinct styles, according to XDA Developers. The first one is the Surface Pro– a tablet with an attachable keyboard and trackpad. Surface Go, which is basically the same as the Surface Pro, but it’s much smaller. It’s a small and portable tablet with the same attachable keyboard and an LTE option.

Lastly, the Surface Book is a laptop, but the display is detachable, and you can use it as a tablet. And of course, the controversial Surface Laptop.

The Surface Book 3 starts prices at $1,599 that will be first become available on May 21, while Surface Go 2 starts at $399 that will be made available on May 12.

ALSO READ: [HACKERS] Microsoft Offers $100,000 to Anyone Who Can Hack Linux OS