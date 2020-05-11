Mid-session analysis AOF France / Europe – In the red in the wake of future Americans

(AOF) – European markets have turned down in the wake of futures on American indices, which are now in the red. The decline in oil prices also weighs. In Paris, the automotive sector is in the spotlight because the support that the state will give it will not come without consideration. The airline industry is suffering as the British government plans to quarantine airline arrivals. Around 12:15, the CAC 40 lost 0.96% to 4,506 points while the EuroStoxx50 lost 0.45% to 2,895 points.

In Europe, Henkel dropped 0.42% to 71 euros after the confirmation of a sluggish first quarter due to the coronavirus. The German mass market giant posted a 0.9% drop in sales at constant scope and exchange rates over the first three months of the year. The group was penalized by the weakness of its Adhesives and Cosmetics branches while detergents and cleaning products (Le Chat, Mir, Bref, …) held up well.

The support that the State will bring to the French automobile sector will not come without compensation. Considering relocations will be one of them. “We are ready to help you, we are ready to improve for example the conversion bonuses, we are ready to look at what can improve your competitiveness on the French production site, the counterpart it must be what relocation does you are considering, ”said Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister for the Economy, on BFM Business. On the stock market, Renault gained 3.21% to 18.09 euros while PSA gave 0.75% to 13.325 euros.

In May 2019, LafargeHolcim (-1.99% at 38.86 Swiss francs) had signed an agreement with the San Miguel Corporation group for the sale of 85.7% of its activities in the Philippines. The Swiss group, however, did not receive the green light from local competition authorities in time. In this context, he was forced to abandon the transaction.

Macroeconomic figures of the day

No major indicator is expected.

At around 12:15 p.m., the euro lost 1.13% to 1.0829 dollars.