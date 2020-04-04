Migrant workers return to work in virus-hit Wuhan

A special train carrying over 1,000 workers of China’s automaker Dongfeng Motor Corporation arrived Saturday afternoon in Wuhan, which was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

It marked the first such train to bring people back to their workplaces in Wuhan since the outbreak.

All the workers will be sent directly to factories or residential communities by buses. They had undergone health code and body temperature checks before boarding buses.

Dongfeng had earlier arranged “point-to-point” bus trips to bring people back to work.