Millions of people in the United States are waiting for food stamps or SNAP benefits; find out when your money will arrive in your state.

Millions of Americans are awaiting food stamps or SNAP benefits; find out when your money will arrive in your state.

SNAP benefits will be distributed to millions of Americans in the coming days and weeks to assist them in purchasing groceries.

Around 42 million people receive food stamps, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The Sun explains when Americans are likely to receive their food stamps, as the date benefits are sent varies by state.

SNAP benefits are distributed to Alabama residents between the 4th and 23rd of each month based on the recipient’s number, according to Fingerlakes.

In Alaska, benefits are distributed on the first of every month, while in Arizona, food stamps are distributed between the first and thirteenth.

Arkansas officials use social security numbers to distribute food stamps between the 4th and 13th of each month.

Benefits are sent to eligible Americans based on their case number, which is assigned between January 1 and October 10 each year.

Americans in Colorado receive SNAP benefits every month between the 1st and the 10th of the month.

Connecticut uses recipients’ surnames when distributing benefits between the first and third of each month.

Benefits will begin on February 2nd and will be distributed over a 22-day period to Delaware residents.

From January 1 to February 28, Florida officials distribute SNAP benefits, while cash benefits are distributed from January 1 to March 3.

Food stamps are distributed between the 3rd and 5th of each month in Georgia, while they are distributed between the 5th and 23rd of each month in Hawaii.

Between January 1 and October 10th, Illinois officials distribute benefits based on the ID number of the head of household.

Idaho residents will receive food stamps between January 1st and October 10th, based on their date of birth.

In Indiana, benefits are distributed every month between the 5th and the 23rd.

In Louisiana, elderly recipients receive benefits on the first and fourth days of each month, while others receive benefits on the first and 23rd.

Maine officials distribute benefits based on recipients’ birthdays, whereas Maryland residents get food stamps based on their last names between the 4th and the 23rd of the month.

Food stamps are distributed in Massachusetts based on Social Security numbers during the first 14 days of the month.

In Michigan, SNAP benefits are distributed on the third and 21st of each month, while…

