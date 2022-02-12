Millions of Americans in four states will receive bonus stimulus checks and automatic cash – see if you qualify.

Millions of Americans in four states will receive bonus stimulus checks and automatic cash – see if you’re eligible.

MILLIONS of Americans in certain US states will receive economic stimulus payments in the form of a check or direct deposit, with some bonuses totaling up to $1,000.

Residents of these four states can expect additional government payments in 2022 if they meet eligibility requirements, thanks to budget surpluses and state tax laws.

Some of the payments will be sent automatically, requiring no action on the part of the recipients.

In 2021, the Golden State Stimulus programs returned a total of (dollar)12 billion to state taxpayers.

Following a budget proposal in the state, Californians may be eligible for another round of stimulus checks.

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a record budget of (dollar)286.4 billion for the coming fiscal year, with a surplus of more than (dollar)45.7 billion, significantly higher than the state’s projected surplus of (dollar)31 billion in late 2021.

Newsom hinted that another round of stimulus checks might be on the way, saying that the budget would most likely allow for “an additional rebate to taxpayers.”

Florida made room in its budget last year to send teachers bonus stimulus payments.

Teachers from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade received a $1,000 payment.

Now, it appears that those payments will be repeated in the Florida state budget for 2022.

Governor Ron DeSantis included provisions in this year’s state budget for another (dollar)1,000 payment to teachers, according to his office.

In 2021, according to DeSantis, the program helped 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals.

Residents of Indiana are due a (dollar)125 stimulus payment, but only after they file their 2021 tax returns.

If reserves, excluding education, total more than 12.5 percent of the total funding pot, state law requires officials to give taxpayers a refund.

The state has approximately (dollar)4 billion in reserves, which is equal to 23% of its general fund, so taxpayers can expect payments via direct deposit or paper check.

“Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

“We have an obligation to return this money to the taxpayers rather than keeping it in the hands of the government.”

Furthermore, the state will work with approximately 910,000 low-income Americans who pay taxes but do not file returns.

In 2013, Indiana residents received an automatic tax refund for the first time.

Workers in New York who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic but were unable to receive stimulus checks due to their immigration status were able to apply

