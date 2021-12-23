Millions of Americans will receive a (dollar)100 gift card if they get a booster shot before the New Year – are you one of them?

As the Omicron variant spreads across the country, some people can now receive a (dollar)100 reward for preventing the virus from spreading.

New Yorkers who get their booster shot, which is a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, between now and December 31 will be affected.

To qualify for the (dollar)100 reward, you must also get the shot at a New York City-run vaccine site or a SOMOS location that works with the city.

If you’re not sure where that is, New York City’s vaccine finder tool can help.

Simply enter your zip code, and a list of all available vaccine locations will appear.

However, to receive your reward, make sure it says “(dollar)100 incentive available” under the chosen location.

Once you’ve found one, make an appointment and provide the requested information before the New Year.

Within five days of receiving your booster shot, you’ll receive an email with a (dollar)100 pre-loaded virtual debit card.

You will receive the physical card in the mail if you did not provide a valid email address.

Allow “up to 4 weeks for physical card delivery,” according to the city.

If you received your booster shot on or after December 21 at an eligible vaccine site, you are also eligible for (dollar)100.

According to Population USA, New York City’s population will reach 8.79 million by July 2021.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told the press this week, “This will be by far the largest booster incentive program in the United States of America, and I want to see how New Yorkers respond.”

“Now is the time.

Get those booster shots in your system.

Contribute to the safety of your family and the city as a whole.”

New York City’s action comes after a number of states have issued injunctions for not getting at least one dose of the vaccine.

Colorado, for example, has provided a (dollar)100 Walmart gift card and a (dollar)50 voucher to anyone who has received their first or second dose of the vaccine.

Additionally, those who receive their first vaccine dose in New York will be given a separate (dollar)100 pre-paid debit card.

If you’re wondering whether your city or state offers vaccination incentives, the National Governors Association has compiled a list.

Meanwhile, some states are compensating anti-vaxxers who have lost their jobs.

