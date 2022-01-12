Millions of disabled Americans will receive automatic (dollar)841 checks as a result of the Consumer Price Index increase.

Millions of disabled Americans will receive automatic (dollar)841 checks as a result of the increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Retirees will see an increase in their monthly payments due to inflation and figures from the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments beginning December 30 and Social Security payments beginning in January will be affected by the payment change.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is also affected by the 5.9% COLA increase.

SSDI is designed to help people who are unable to work or work in the same capacity as before due to a disability.

The benefit is intended to replace a portion of a qualifying employee’s salary.

The maximum federal benefit for SSI recipients will increase to (dollar)841 per month in 2022.

For couples, the figure is (dollar)1,261; however, actual payments may be higher because some states contribute more.

The Social Security Administration should have mailed a notice outlining their new monthly payments to those who are eligible.

The information can be accessed online through your Social Security account if you did not receive the notice, according to the Social Security Administration.

In 2022, the maximum Social Security benefit is (dollar)4,194.

You must earn six-figure sums throughout your career, work for at least 35 years, and file your claim late to receive the maximum Social Security benefit.

The new Social Security benefits will begin on the second Wednesday of each month for those with a birthday between January 1 and October 10.

Claimants with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of the month, while those with birthdays between the 21st and the 31st receive their checks on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Claimants will get their Social Security checks on January 12, January 19, and January 26 this month.

