Millions of disabled Americans will receive automatic stimulus checks worth $841, $1,261 for couples.

Millions of disabled Americans will receive automatic stimulus checks worth $841 for individuals and $1,261 for couples.

Starting December 30, the payment change will affect Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security payments made in January.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) also benefits from the 5.9% COLA increase.

Indeed, the average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76, from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358.

SSDI is designed to help people who are disabled and can no longer work in the same capacity as before.

The benefit is intended to replace a portion of the salary of the qualifying employee.

SSI recipients will be paid (dollar)841 per month, while couples will be paid (dollar)1,261.

The Social Security Administration should have mailed eligible people a notice detailing their new monthly payments.

The information can be accessed online through your Social Security account if you did not receive the notice, according to the agency.

By January 11, eligible families will receive the final round of stimulus checks worth (dollar)600.

Some 180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million were sent out in late December as part of the California pandemic stimulus program, and should arrive throughout January.

The last three digits of your ZIP code on your 2020 tax return were used to send payments.

For accuracy and completeness, some payments may require additional processing time.

You should allow up to 60 days after your tax return has been processed if it is processed during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment.

Until January 11, 2022, the remaining zip codes that end in 928-999 are being mailed.

