Millions of people are missing out on free government money worth (dollar)2,000 – here’s how to find out why.

Millions of people are missing out on free government money worth (dollar)2,000

VERY SOON, millions of Americans will begin organizing their finances in preparation for filing their tax returns for the year 2021.

Take note if you qualify for the saver’s credit if you’re trying to figure out if there’s a way to get more money without owing the IRS.

Taxpayers who contribute to a retirement account during the tax year are eligible for the saver’s tax credit, which is a non-refundable tax credit.

It was previously known as the credit for retirement savings contributions.

Individuals can get up to (dollar)1,000 in credit, while married couples filing jointly can get up to (dollar)2,000.

The credit amount varies and is determined by the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income and the amount of contributions made.

To qualify for the saver’s credit, you must be at least 18 years old.

You can’t be a student or claim to be a dependent on someone else’s tax return.

In addition, you must make contributions to a retirement plan.

This could be a traditional or Roth IRA, or a 401k or other employer-sponsored plan.

If your adjusted gross income is below these levels, you can claim the saver’s credit:

The amount of the saver’s credit is determined by your income, filing status, and contributions to an eligible retirement account.

If you’re an individual, you might be able to claim 50%, 20%, or 10% of your first (dollar)2,000 investment.

If you’re married and filing jointly, you could be eligible for up to (dollar)4,000 in tax relief.

When filing your 2021 tax return, consider the following:

Forming a joint tax return with your spouse:

Household Leader:

Everyone else, including individuals:

A tax credit is preferable to a tax deduction.

A deduction lowers the amount of income that is taxed, whereas a credit lowers your tax bill dollar for dollar.

For example, say you earned (dollar)38,000 last year and contributed (dollar)1,000 to an eligible account as a married couple filing jointly.

Your credit would be worth half of your $1,000 in contributions, or $500.

Only the first (dollar)4,000 of your deposit will be counted, and your credit will be limited to (dollar)2,000.

Many tax breaks expire at the end of the calendar year, but you can make retirement contributions that count toward the saver’s credit up until the April tax deadline.

