Millions of people have received a letter about child tax credit payments; make sure you know what the envelope looks like so you can get your money.

MILLIONS of Americans will receive a letter that, according to officials, will assist them in receiving their full child tax credits.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has advised taxpayers not to discard the letter, stating that it can “assist them in preparing their federal tax return for the year 2021.”

The letter is expected to arrive in an envelope marked “Important Tax Document.”

According to the IRS, “the IRS began sending Letter 6419, 2021 advance CTC, in late December 2021 and will continue into January to assist taxpayers in reconciling and receiving all of the 2021 child tax credits to which they are entitled.”

“The total amount of advance child tax credit payments received by taxpayers in 2021, as well as the number of qualifying children used to calculate the advance payments, are included in this letter.

“This letter, as well as any other IRS letters about advance child tax credit payments, should be kept with one’s tax records.”

Anyone having a second child or adopting another dependent child would be eligible for additional funds.

“Families who received advance payments should compare the amount of the child tax credit they can claim on their 2021 tax return with the amount of the advance payments they received in 2021,” the agency stated.

Parents can also get information from the CTC update portal through IRSgov.

Anyone who did not receive advance payments or did not receive as much as they were entitled to can claim the money this year on their tax returns.

In the coming days and weeks, households should look for Letter 6475, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment,” according to the IRS.

“These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their 2021 federal tax return,” the company said in a statement.

The letter specifies the amount of stimulus money you received in 2021, as well as any “plus-up” payments.

The letter is to be sent to 36 million families.

“Letter 6475 only applies to the third round of Economic Impact Payments, which began in March 2021 and ended in December 2021,” according to the IRS.

“The third round of Economic Impact Payments, which included ‘plus-up’ payments, were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit to be claimed on a 2021 tax return.”

You can also use the letter to see if you qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

The difference between the amount of the third stimulus check you were eligible for and the amount you actually received will be used to calculate this credit.

