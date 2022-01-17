Millions of people will receive their January Social Security COLA payments on WEDNESDAY – find out how to get your (dollar)1,657 check.

Find out how to get your (dollar)1,657 Social Security COLA payment this WEDNESDAY.

This Wednesday, millions of retirees will begin receiving their first enhanced (dollar)1,657 January Social Security payment.

Due to the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), Social Security recipients will receive a larger check in 2022.

COLA payments will be 5.9% higher this year than in 2021, starting on January 12.

The increase went into effect on January 1 as the country’s inflation continues to hit new highs due to the supply chain crisis.

Retired workers’ spouses will see a (dollar)47 increase in their payments, bringing the average payment up to (dollar)841.

Employees with disabilities will save an average of (dollar)75 per month as their pay rises to (dollar)1,358 per month from (dollar)1,253.

Individuals’ monthly payments are determined by their employment history and the age at which they first apply for benefits.

If your birthday falls between January 1 and October 10, your check will be deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

Beginning January 19, those with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th of the month can expect to receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday is between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your money will be deposited on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the COLA live blog…

The 2022 payment schedule was released by the Social Security Administration.

If you believe your Social Security check has been stolen, you must immediately contact the Social Security Administration.

Call your local SSA office or 1-800-772-1213 (Monday through Friday, 7am – 7pm) if your delay is due to a change in personal information, such as a bank account or address.

If there are any other issues, the SSA recommends waiting three business days for your check to arrive.

You must contact the SSA after that date.