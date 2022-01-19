Millions of seniors with retirement accounts will benefit from a major IRS change that reduces required withdrawals.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has made a significant change that allows seniors to withdraw less money from their retirement accounts.

The IRS is increasing the life expectancy for those who must take a required minimum distribution (RMD) from 82.4 to 84.6 years old.

RMDs compel seniors to withdraw money from their retirement accounts, and failure to do so may result in a penalty.

The RMD begins at age 72 if you were born on or after July 1, 1949.

Failure to meet your RMD, or withdrawing insufficient amounts, will result in a 50% excise tax, so it’s best to avoid it.

In addition, to avoid penalties, withdrawals must be made once a year after you turn 72.

Except for Roth individual retirement accounts (IRA), most holdings are subject to an RMD.

Roth IRA withdrawals are not required until the owner passes away.

The RMD is calculated by dividing the previous year’s end balance for each of your eligible retirement accounts by a “life expectancy factor,” according to the IRS.

If you are 75 years old, the life expectancy factor is now 24.6, which means your RMD would be around (dollar)8,130 if you have a balance of (dollar)200,000.

Because the life expectancy factor was 22.9 under the old rules, a 75-year-old with that balance would have had to withdraw about (dollar)8,733.

This allows seniors to watch their money grow.

You can find your age and life expectancy factor by looking at the full table.

Calculate how much money you’ll lose if you take money out of your retirement accounts too soon.

Before filing for Social Security, there are five things you must do.

And this retirement blunder could cost you over 1.2 million dollars.