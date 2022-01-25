Millions of SSI recipients will receive an extra (dollar)100 per month as a result of 36 states increasing federal benefits – see the complete list here.

Millions of people on SSI will get an extra (dollar)100 per month as 36 states increase federal benefits – see the full list here.

APPROXIMATELY 8 million Americans receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), but for many, it is still insufficient to cover basic needs.

As states add funds to monthly checks, some recipients may see an increase.

The Supplemental Security Income program provides financial assistance to needy people aged 65 and up, as well as blind or disabled adults and children.

The eligibility requirements and payment standards set by the federal government are the same.

Anyone can apply for SSI, but not everyone is eligible for the same amount of money.

If you live in a state that supplements the federal SSI payment, you may be eligible for additional benefits.

If you have other sources of income, such as wages, pensions, or Social Security benefits, you may be eligible for a reduced amount.

If someone pays your household expenses or if you live with a spouse who earns money, you may get less.

To be eligible for SSI, you must either be a US citizen, a US national, or a non-citizen.

You must also reside in one of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Children of military parents assigned to permanent duty outside the United States, as well as certain students temporarily abroad, may receive SSI payments outside the United States.

There will be no additional state funding.

Supplement provided by Social Security.

Some categories of state supplement payments are administered by Social Security in these states, while others are administered by the state.

Supplements provided by the government

In addition to the federal SSI monthly payment, the following states pay and administer their own supplemental payments.

The amount varies by state, but in New York, individuals can receive an extra (dollar)87 per month or (dollar)104 for couples, while couples in Alabama can receive a (dollar)120 boost.

SSI recipients began receiving an increased check in December 2021 to reflect a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the year 2022.

For an eligible individual, the monthly maximum federal amount is (dollar)841.

The monthly amount is (dollar)1,261 for an individual with an eligible spouse.

The monthly amount for an essential person is (dollar)421.

We’ve got some advice on how to handle inflation.

The Social Security payment schedule for 2022 is shown below.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.