Millions of student loan borrowers could have their debts forgiven if ‘predatory’ companies hadn’t lied and kept collecting payments.

Millions of borrowers could be debt-free, but “predatory” companies “lied and continued to collect payments.”

Millions of student loan borrowers may be eligible for debt forgiveness, according to a new report.

On Thursday, January 20, the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC) released a report identifying over 2.6 million people who collectively owe around (dollar)50 billion.

These people have been identified as being able to wipe their debts clean by filing for bankruptcy.

Companies, on the other hand, are making it difficult for borrowers to get their student loan debt forgiven.

“Student loan companies have potentially collected hundreds of millions of dollars in payments on debt that borrowers did not—or did not have to—owe,” the report states.

Private student loan debt is not defined in the bankruptcy code, which is one of the main issues.

This can make determining what is forgivable and what isn’t difficult.

The dischargeability of “qualified education loans,” which only include certain “private student loans,” is limited under the bankruptcy code, according to the report.

A “qualified education loan,” according to the report, is only used for higher education costs at accredited institutions.

Loans that do not meet the criteria are not dischargeable in bankruptcy.

The classification of private student loans, as well as the predatory tactics used by large corporations, are the major issues at hand.

Sallie Mae and Navient, for example, issued student loans to borrowers who attended schools that were not qualified institutions, and thus the loans should not have been classified as “qualified education loans.”

The loans, however, were incorrectly certified by the company, rendering them ineligible for bankruptcy discharge.

The SBPC found that 30% of loans disbursed between 2005 and 2011 were not qualified education loans and thus should be discharged in bankruptcy.

The report contains extensive research and analysis into this ongoing problem.

Getting rid of student loan debt is difficult in any case, and bankruptcy makes it even more difficult.

When it comes to private student loans, it proves to be extremely difficult.

According to the Education Data Initiative, more than 43 million students owe an average of $39,351 each.

A total of (dollar)137 billion is owed to private student loans in the United States.

Borrowers of student loans have not benefited from the Covid pandemic.

Indeed, according to the Education Data Initiative, the pandemic contributed to a 4.5 percent increase in average student loan debt.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many private student loan lenders offered payment suspensions.

Interest was not always deferred, which resulted in more money owed.

In addition, a new scam is circulating that claims to be able to assist with student loans under the CARES Act.

This is an…

