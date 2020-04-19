Minspy Review

If you were searching for a phone monitoring application, you must have come across the name Minspy many times. After all, Minspy is just one of the most popular phone monitoring apps out there.

However, just because something is popular, it does not imply that it is trustable as well. You need an in-depth evaluation of the app before you can trust it with your private data. This is what you will find here- a detailed review about Minspy’s phone monitoring service.

You will know if Minspy is actually worth its salt and all that it can do. Therefore, you should make sure to read this review closely till the end. You will learn so many things that you never knew.

Before discussing all the things that Minspy can do for you, let us take a minute to understand what exactly Minspy is and what it does.

Minspy is a phone monitoring tool that you use to get a cell phone’s data without touching the phone. Minspy offers these services for both- Android phones as well as iPhones.

It is a web service which you use from a web browser, just as you would use your Facebook account online.

Millions of people all over the world use Minspy to keep a track on their kids, partner, or their employees. Minspy comes in handy no matter why you are searching for a phone monitoring application. It is designed to serve the purpose regardless of the reason.

Minspy’s success can be seen in the fact that even the authority media outlets like Forbes, PCMag, TechRadar, etc. talk about how awesome Minspy is. This leaves no doubt that it is a completely trustable phone monitoring solution.

Minspy is a big and reputed brand which everyone vouches for. And it has abeen able to achieve this due to a lot of reasons.

There are a lot of features that Minspy offers you, but I will come to that later. Let me first tell you about why people use Minspy over any other phone monitoring service.

Minspy is portable like no other phone monitoring application. You won’t have to install any app on your phone or computer in order to use Minspy. It can run from any web browser that you use, through its personalized dashboard.

When you are using Minspy to get a phone’s data, the phone owner never finds out unless you tell them about it. This is because Minspy incorporates an advanced stealth design which is impossible to trace, whether you are monitoring iOS devices or Android ones.

Almost all smartphone monitoring applications ask you to root or jailbreak the target device as the first step. However, Minspy is a boon due to the fact that all of its features can work without asking you to root or jailbreak anything.

Data privacy and security is a big concern for most people. Minspy takes these concerns very seriously, and this is something to admire about it. It does not store any of your private data on its servers and even its own team cannot access your data.

Therefore, Minspy has so far given us many reasons to trust it completely, but how well does it fare in terms of features? Let us take a look at it.

When you are using Minspy to spy on someone’s cell phone, the target user will never find out about it. This is because Minspy has a specialized design for iPhones as well as Android phones. I will tell you how each of these designs works:

In order to monitor an iPhone using Minspy, you don’t even need to touch the target iPhone at all. This is because Minspy can use the iCloud feature that is present in all iPhones by default.

Due to the iCloud feature, all the data of an iPhone gets synced to the iCloud server. Minspy makes use of this backup data and extracts all the information of the target iPhone from this backup. This information is then forwarded to your Minspy dashboard.

You can then view the information in your Minspy dashboard comfortably. Since you are using the iCloud feature, you will need to verify the iCloud credentials of the target device with Minspy.

In order to monitor an Android phone, you need to install the monitoring app on the target phone, no matter whether you are using Minspy or any other phone monitoring service.

However, Minspy’s Android monitoring service is designed to counter this requirement very well. This is because of specialized app design for Android devices.

The app size of Minspy for Android phones is less than 3 MB. This means that it only takes a few seconds for it to install. Once the app is installed, the app icon will vanish from the app menu of the target phone.

Minspy runs on the background of their phone without triggering any notifications. It will not consume any battery too due to its design.

And if you ever feel the need to uninstall this app, you can do it with a single click from the Minspy dashboard. As you might remember, this dashboard opens in any web browser, so you do not have to touch the target Android phone at all.

Therefore, after the first time access to the target phone, no further access is ever required. You can easily monitor it remotely.

**All Android phones need you to install the monitoring app on the target phone in order to get their data. If any monitoring service claims to give you an Android phone’s data without installing app on it, that service is lying and you should always avoid such scams.**

The whole process of configuring Minspy takes just a matter of five minutes. You just need to do it for the first time and after that you can access the features with a single click. Here are the steps to configure Minspy:

Step 1: Register for a Minspy account and get a subscription plan based on the phone you want to monitor- iOS or Android.

Step 2: a.) In order to monitor an iOS device (like iPhones and iPads), verify its iCloud credentials with Minspy. Minspy does not store these on its server, so you have nothing to worry about.

b.) In order to monitor an Android device, you will need to install the Minspy app on the target device. This app is going to be completely hidden, so you have nothing to worry about.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Start’ button and Minspy will take you to your personalized dashboard. You can use all the features of Minspy from here.

Every single feature of Minspy has its own special tab on its dashboard. You just need to click on the tab after which you can use the feature right away.

With countless features in its arsenal, there is not any shred of data of the target phone that will be hidden from your eyes. Here are a few of these features:

The call monitor feature gives you the details of all the calls that are made and received by the user on their phone. You can even record their phone calls if you want, and also see details of the callers.

You can see the private messages of the user on every social media platform they use, like Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, and any other that you can imagine. You can also see details about the people they talk to.

The location monitor shows you the live location of the user 24×7. You can also find their recent locations by number along with the timestamp for each location. If you want, you can also get to use the Geofencing feature, which is perfect for busy people.

Minspy lets you see every single thing that the phone user types on that phone via its Android keylogger feature. It can include their messages (including the unsent and the deleted ones), their usernames, passwords, and every other keystroke.

Obviously I cannot talk about every single feature of Minspy here since there are too many features to list individually. Probably this is why Minspy comes with a free demo, to make things simple for both you and me.

You can try the demo from their website to see the features and how they work. You won’t need to sign up to try the demo, and you won’t need to install any app as well.

So far, we have learned that Minspy comes with a big bundle of features and I tried and tested each one of those features. Without a single flaw, every one of these features work just as perfect as you would want it to.

In fact, I was even able to see the deleted messages of a phone using Minspy. Therefore, I only have big words to speak about it through my experience.

Hence, Minspy is totally a trustable and reliable phone monitoring service. It has the green light from my end.

If you are looking for a phone monitoring solution, definitely go ahead with Minspy. It is the best phone monitoring service that I have found. Keep in mind that it is coming from someone who has tried and tested countless such services.

Minspy is definitely the best and true to the reputation that it has.

