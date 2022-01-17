Monday’s Asian stock market closes in the green.

Asia’s stock markets ended the day on a high note on Monday.

ANKARA

Except for the Hang Seng index, Asian markets ended Monday with gains after closing in the red last week.

The Asia Dow gained 67.47 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 3,870.86 points.

The Nikkei 225 stock exchange in Tokyo was up 209.24 points, or 0.74 percent, to 28,333 points, while the Shanghai stock exchange in China was up 20.41 points, or 0.58 percent, to 3,541 points.

The Indian Sensex gained 85.88 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 61,308, while the Singapore index gained 5.98 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 3,287.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, fell 165.29 points, or 0.68 percent, to 24,218.

markets in Europe

As of midday, all major European indices were up.

As of 1030GMT, the STOXX Europe 600 index was up 2.50 points, or 0.52 percent, to 483.66 points, representing around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries.

The FTSE 100 index in London rose 43.18 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,586 points, while Germany’s DAX index rose 53.37 points, or 0.34 percent, to 15,936 points.

The CAC 40 in France gained 39.22 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,182 points, while the FTSE MIB in Italy gained 642 points, or 0.23 percent, to 27,608 points.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain increased by 45.3 points, or 0.51 percent, to 8,851 points.