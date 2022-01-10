Monday’s Asian stock market closes in the green.

Asia’s stock markets ended the day on a positive note on Monday.

With Japanese markets closed for Coming of Age Day, all major stock exchanges in Asia close in the green.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly around the world, and the US Federal Reserve has signaled an early interest rate hike. Stock markets in Asia closed Monday with gains.

The Asia Dow, which tracks the region’s blue-chip companies, rose 19.77 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,813 points.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, rose 235.16 points, or 1.08 percent, to 23,747 points.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange rose 13.98 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,593, while the Indian Sensex closed at 60,298 points, up 553.31 points, or 0.93 percent.

The Singapore index climbed 21.50 points to 3,227, up 0.67 percent.

The Japanese stock exchange was closed on Monday in observance of Coming of Age Day, a national holiday in Japan.