More stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)1,100 are set to be distributed NEXT WEEK – see if you’ll be one of them.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS WHO MEET THE REQUIREMENTS will receive a second stimulus check worth up to $1,100.

Before the end of 2021, approximately nine million people will receive a state stimulus check.

Beginning November 29, the next round of checks will be mailed out.

The assistance is part of the Golden State Stimulus II program of the state.

According to the California Tax Board, paper checks could take up to three weeks to arrive.

Your California Adjusted Gross Income (CAAGI) must be between $1 and $75,000 to qualify.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and capital gains from the sale of a home are all examples of income.

Those who rely solely on Social Security will not receive a payment.

By October 15, 2021, eligible residents must have filed their 2020 taxes.

Payments will be made according to the last three digits of your ZIP code on your 2020 tax return.

The remainder of the checks will be mailed out as follows:

September and October saw a large number of direct deposit stimulus payments.

Those who filed tax returns after September 1, 2021, should be aware that receiving a check can take up to 45 days after your return has been processed.

Please keep in mind that some payments may require additional processing time due to their accuracy and completeness.

The Golden State Stimulus aims to aid Californians who are struggling financially as a result of the Covid pandemic.

To receive the payment, most residents need to do nothing other than file a 2020 tax return.

Early this year, Golden State Stimulus I payments were sent out.

Then, in order to provide additional assistance to families, the program was expanded, resulting in the most recent round of payments.

