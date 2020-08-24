More than 700 tourism organizations to participate in CIFTIS

Tourism services are an important part of service trade. In the upcoming 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), more than 700 tourism organizations, companies and guests from more than 40 countries and regions are expected to participate in the exhibition.

The event’s organizer announced on August 19 that a tourism services themed exhibition will be held on the 10,000-square-meter basement level of the National Convention Center in early September, showcasing China and foreign cultural tourism resources and bringing interesting interactive experiences to the visitors.

During the CIFTIS, Wangfujing Group Co. will set up an exhibition area of 70 square meters with the theme “Speaking for a Better Life.” The group’s new smart store will be displayed on site, and its self-operated products will also be on display.

Wangfujing Group Co. is China’s No.1 department store retailer. In September of this year, it will celebrate its 65th birthday. Over the past 65 years, it has grown from a department store to a retail group, witnessing continuous improvements to the consumption habits of Chinese people as well as the transformation of China’s retail industry.

As a new signature for tourism in Beijing, Universal Beijing Resort, which will be unveiled next year, has attracted a great deal of attention. The main structure of the theme park and resort has already been capped.

According to Universal Studios Beijing, the resort will include seven themed lands: Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers: Metrobase, Minion Land, Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar, Hollywood and WaterWorld.

“We are very much looking forward to the forthcoming CIFTIS, and are full of confidence in the recovery and development of China’s economy, especially the cultural and tourism industry,” said Xu Liping, the resort’s vice president of government affairs. He said that Universal Beijing Resort will participate in the summit session, forums and exhibitions during the trade fair.

In addition to Beijing’s featured tourism attractions, the CIFTIS will also promote cultural tourism resources from many places in both China and abroad. The tourism services themed exhibition will be divided into three feature areas: a Beijing area, a China area and an international area.

According to the event’s organizer, the tourism services themed exhibition will bring together the most representative institutions and enterprises in the industry. World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), the world’s first international tourism organization focusing on cities, will attend the online and offline exhibitions and forums together with 78 international tourism organizations and 55 international tourism companies from more than 40 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, Poland and Switzerland.

In addition, China’s leading tourism companies, including China Tourism Group, Beijing Tourism Group, Atlantis Sanya and Ocean Flower Island in Hainan, will also participate in the event.