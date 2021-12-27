More than 800,000 California Golden State stimulus checks worth $575 million are being distributed right now – will you get up to $1,100?

A total of over 800,000 stimulus checks worth nearly $575 million have been distributed to eligible residents.

In the most recent round of Golden State Stimulus II checks, Californians who meet the requirements could receive up to (dollar)1,100.

According to a California Franchise Tax Board spokesperson, the next round of payments will primarily consist of mailed checks.

According to him, 9,000 direct deposits totaling just over (dollar)6 million were issued on Friday, December 10.

Beginning today and continuing through December 31, approximately 794,000 paper checks totaling more than (dollar)568 million will be mailed out.

According to the spokesperson, California has issued or at least announced more than 8 million Golden State Stimulus II payments totaling nearly (dollar)5.8 billion.

Golden State stimulus funds were made available to eligible taxpayers affected by the Covid pandemic earlier in 2021.

In a May 2021 press release, State Controller and Franchise Tax Board Chair Betty T Yee said, “The Golden State Stimulus will provide a measure of relief to California taxpayers deeply affected by the pandemic.”

“When combined with the California Earned Income Tax Credit, this stimulus will provide hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to many individuals and families in need.”

Those who qualified and filed a 2020 tax return received the first round of payments.

The Golden State Stimulus II checks are available to California residents who:

Since October, payments have been made, and more will be made in the coming months.

The payment schedule was calculated based on the zip code.

Residents with a zip code ending in 720-927 are eligible for the current round of Golden State Stimulus II checks.

Those with a zip code ending in 928-999 will receive the final round of payments between December 27 and January 11.

