Mortgage rates are falling, making refinancing even better

In a popular weekly survey that goes back almost half a century, mortgage rates have dropped and are now approaching a new all-time low.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The prices have fallen so far that US homeowners have overall could save a stunning $ 61 billion one year through refinancing, according to a new estimate. “data-reactid =” 18 “> Interest rates have dropped so much that US homeowners as a whole could save them insanity $ 61 billion one year through refinancing based on a new estimate.
Do you want a piece of it? If you own a house and have not refinanced it recently, it is time to think about it – especially if you want to cut your family budget amid the coronavirus crisis.
Mortgage rates fall by a few tiers
Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock
Mortgage interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate loans fell to an average of 3.31% this week after staying at 3.33% for two weeks, mortgage titan Freddie Mac reports. Interest rates are very close to the record low of 3.29% that was reached last month in the Freddie Mac survey, which has tracked mortgage rates since 1971.
The survey rates averaged 0.7 points. Last year, the typical interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 4.17%, almost a full percentage point higher.
“Mortgage rates remain at their all-time low for the third consecutive week. As a result, refinancing activity remains high, but demand for home purchases is weak due to economic tightening,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.
Freddie Mac predicts that mortgage lending rates will average a low 3.3% this year, well below the previous year’s 3.9%.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In order to find the best mortgage rates available today, a required a bit of work, says Matthew Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Mortgage News Daily. You have to be ready to look around. “Data-reactid =” 48 “> But finding the best mortgage rates available today takes a bit of work, says Matthew Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Mortgage News Daily. You have to be ready to look around.
“The low 3% range is available for ideal scenarios, but two different lenders can be more than half a percentage point apart,” writes Graham.
Low prices bring “significant savings” to homeowners
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
According to a new report from LendingTree, mortgage rates are so low that the spread between today’s interest rates and the average interest rate on outstanding mortgages has been widest since 2012.
In other words, homeowners are sitting on a lot of loans that a refi could use.
“Borrowers who refinance can make significant savings,” said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree.
He estimates that US homeowners made $ 411 billion in mortgage payments last year. Refinancing their loans at today’s super-low interest rates would reduce the annual cost to $ 350 billion, with total savings of $ 61 billion a year.
Consumers who refinance mortgages borrowed a year ago when interest rates were higher save $ 60 a month for every $ 100,000 they borrow, Kapfidze says.
Despite the advantages, the refinancing was hot and cold. Refi loan applications rose 10% last week after falling 19% the previous week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.
Other mortgage rates this week
Marso / Shutterstock
Interest rates for other popular types of mortgage loans are mixed this week.
The average for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen from 2.77% last week to 2.80%, says Freddie Mac. 15 year loans are a popular refinancing option. A year ago they averaged 3.62%.
Interest rates on 5/1 variable rate mortgages fell this week. Loans referred to as “ARMs” are set for five years and can then be adjusted up or down each year.
ARMs are currently offered at an initial rate of 3.34%, compared to 3.40% last week. At that point in 2019, the starter interest rate for these mortgages was 3.78% on average.