Mortgage rates are falling, making refinancing even better

Do you want a piece of it? If you own a house and have not refinanced it recently, it is time to think about it – especially if you want to cut your family budget amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mortgage rates fall by a few tiers

Mortgage interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate loans fell to an average of 3.31% this week after staying at 3.33% for two weeks, mortgage titan Freddie Mac reports. Interest rates are very close to the record low of 3.29% that was reached last month in the Freddie Mac survey, which has tracked mortgage rates since 1971.

The survey rates averaged 0.7 points. Last year, the typical interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 4.17%, almost a full percentage point higher.

“Mortgage rates remain at their all-time low for the third consecutive week. As a result, refinancing activity remains high, but demand for home purchases is weak due to economic tightening,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac predicts that mortgage lending rates will average a low 3.3% this year, well below the previous year’s 3.9%.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In order to find the best mortgage rates available today, a required a bit of work, says Matthew Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Mortgage News Daily. You have to be ready to look around. “Data-reactid =” 48 “> But finding the best mortgage rates available today takes a bit of work, says Matthew Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Mortgage News Daily. You have to be ready to look around.

“The low 3% range is available for ideal scenarios, but two different lenders can be more than half a percentage point apart,” writes Graham.

Low prices bring “significant savings” to homeowners

Happy black couple standing outside their home More

