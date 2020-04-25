Most Controversial Films You Can Stream Now During The Coronavirus Quarantine

If you ignored Craig Zobel’s The Hunt, which opened in theaters just as multiplexes started shuttering, you’re in like luck. Blumhouse placed the film out on VOD as a stopgap measure, for audiences at home under quarantine.

If you’re already bored with the usual selection of streaming movies online, it’s time to take a risk and expand your watching repertoire. These films were once protested when they were shown in theaters, but now have a quiet life of on-demand availability. Watch them with an open mind and an even wider imagination.

Stanley Kubrick’s violent dystopian exploration of behaviorism and morality got a “C” from the National Catholic Office for Motion Pictures. Depending on who you ask, this may be more of an endorsement than a warning.

In Britain, the movie had an even worse reception after being blamed in courts for inspiring real-life crimes. But A Clockwork Orange landed in the American Film Institute’s top 100, despite its reputation, or perhaps because of the film itself. Even in 2020, the movie is still a subject of scrutiny, for better or worse.

A Clockwork Orange is rentable on Amazon.

The debut movie from prolific creative group Daniels became another Sundance film that made audiences stomp out of theaters. Maybe it was the high altitude, or maybe Sundance audiences just weren’t open to appreciating Swiss Army Man‘s farting as a metaphor for vulnerability.

Somehow, Manny’s regular existential angst went over the heads of Sundance crowds. They overlooked Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s friendship as near cult-classic fame.

Swiss Army Man is on Netflix and Amazon.

Picturing audiences fainting through the Riviera is slightly less complicated than portraying them fainting outside Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre. Perhaps the response Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built received at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival should’ve been expected.

The movie feels unsafe. However, the finger-wagging, tut-tutting, and outrage in The House That Jack Built just passed by. The movie itself, which opened in December 2018, did not inflict so much trauma in the year-end discourse. Maybe the folks who ignored it at Cannes decided to pass on it after hearing the details. Or perhaps soulless brutality posing as art isn’t all that exciting.

The House That Jack Built is streaming on Amazon’s Showtime.

If you know the work of horror provocateur Lucky McKee, you will understand this film about a suburban family capturing, torturing, and assaulting a feral woman. And if you know The Woman, you can recall the stir it brought at its Sundance premiere in 2011.

McKee may or may not have meant his barbaric film to get so much attention. But he also probably didn’t expect people would forget his film as quickly as they have. Pollyanna McIntosh, who played The Woman herself, released a 2019 sequel, Darlin’, that didn’t get a peep. Granted, Darlin’ wasn’t a Sundance offense. But The Woman wasn’t worth the fuss, too.

The Woman is streaming on PopcornFlix.

Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! goes thus far off the deep end in its final act. Javier Bardem’s anonymous poet and Jennifer Lawrence’s equally unnamed wife are besieged in their homes by exceptionally bloodthirsty fans.

You need to watch and understand Mother!’s complicated and often conflicting symbolisms. But baby cannibalism and obvious Biblical overtones were enough to may the movie’s audiences mad with confusion. The backlash precipitated Paramount issue a statement explaining why they even bothered showing Mother! at all.

Mother! is available on Vudu.

