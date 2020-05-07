Most UK firms can be ready for ‘restart’ within three weeks

17 SHARES Share Tweet

The vast majority of surveyed firms across Britain said they can be ready to restart operations within three weeks or less “alongside any loosening of the UK lockdown”, a report revealed Wednesday.

Conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), a major industry representative body, the survey showed that among 540 respondents, 25 percent said they “would not need any notice” for restart, 35 percent would “need less than a week’s notice”, and 29 percent “need one to three weeks’ notice”.

The BCC’s Coronavirus Business Impact Tracker illustrated that smaller businesses were able to restart operations more quickly, with 64 percent of respondents employing fewer than 10 people said they would need less than one week, compared to 50 percent of respondents with over 50 employees.

“Over the coming days, business communities will require clear forward guidance from government on plans to re-open parts of the economy, transport networks, schools and local services,” said BCC Director General Adam Marshall.

In terms of sector, 68 percent of business-to-business service firms said they would need less than one week or no notice to resume operations, compared to 50 percent of business-to-consumer service firms.

“Our results show that businesses’ ability to restart quickly varies by company size, and by sector,” said Marshall.

“For these reasons and more, it will be crucial for the government to maintain and evolve support for businesses, to give as many firms as possible the chance to navigate a phased return to work,” added Marshall.

The business group also said the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme “remains a crucial support for businesses to preserve jobs and livelihoods.” The number of firms accessing the scheme was consistent with previous weeks, with “around 74 percent of respondents furloughing a portion of their staff,” the survey showed.

According to the scheme announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in March, the government would cover 80 percent of wages for employees who have been unable to work due to coronavirus, up to 2,500 pounds (about 3,089 U.S. dollars) a month.

Sunak has announced the scheme will be extended for a further month until the end of June, to reflect continuing lockdown measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last Thursday that the country was “past the peak” of the COVID-19 outbreak and a “comprehensive” plan will be published later this week on “how we can continue to suppress disease” while restarting the economy.

Marshall noted that the fight against novel coronavirus “must remain the top priority”, and “the communication of plans for the easing of restrictions must also begin immediately”.