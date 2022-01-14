Motiva, a Saudi refinery, is one of the emergency oil buyers in the US.

Motiva, a Saudi refinery, is one of the buyers of US emergency oil sales.

Motiva refinery, based in Port Arthur, Texas, is the largest oil refinery in the United States, with a daily capacity of over 600,000 barrels of oil.

The Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, is one of six companies selected to purchase 18.1 million barrels of crude oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR), according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

According to the DOE, 14 companies responded to the sale announcement on December 1.

Through the submission of 111 bids for evaluation, 17 of the 18 million barrels of SPR crude oil were obtained.

ExxonMobil, Gunvor, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Valero, and Motiva Enterprises were among the companies that won bids.

The SPR deliveries were supposed to happen between February and March, according to the DOE.

1 and March 31, with early deliveries possible in January if arrangements can be made.

The sales are part of a previous US decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, the world’s largest petroleum stockpile for emergencies.

Following US President Joe Biden’s repeated requests for OPEC(plus) producers to increase their collective output in order to provide more market supply and lower crude prices, the move was made.

However, the cartel’s production pact of 400,000 bpd in December last year and January and February this year did not yield to his demands, and the group agreed to stick to it.

Following the US SPR sales, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom collaborated to release reserves in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.