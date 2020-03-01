Motorcycle license, tobacco, gas … Here is everything that will change on March 1st

Tobacco prices

The Ministry of Solidarity and Health has decided to further increase the price of the pack of cigarettes. The latter should reach 10 euros by the end of 2020, in several stages.

A new increase takes effect on March 1. The Marlboro package will drop from 9.30 euros to 10 euros. That of blue Gauls from 9 to 9.50 euros.

The government wants to reduce smoking by tapping directly on the smokers’ wallets. The next increase will take place in November.

Motorcycle licence

The motorcycle license will change as it becomes more demanding. The candidates will have to pass a new test of the highway code specific to the two wheels: the theoretical Exam with the motorcycles (ETM). There will be no more oral questions on the day of the tray exam, but candidates will have to answer 40 questions about the bike.

The road test will be shortened, but the traffic test will be extended from 30 to 40 minutes of driving.

To obtain a license, you will need to score 21 out of 27, compared to 17 currently.

Gas prices

Regulated gas prices applied by Engie will drop by 4.6%, announced the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

The decrease will be 1.2% for customers using gas for cooking, 2.7% for those who have dual use (cooking and hot water), and 4.8% for homes heating with gas.

Since January 1, 2019, regulated gas sales prices (TRVs) have decreased by 18.6%.

Ecological penalty

The ecological penalty threshold will be raised on March 1, from 110g of CO2 / km to 138g / km. The ecological penalty penalizes the most polluting vehicles on purchase according to their CO2 emissions.

This new scale, which complies with European standards, should not encourage sales on the automobile market.

The ecological penalty will be 50 euros for the minimum threshold, and may climb to 20,000 euros for vehicles exceeding 213g / km.