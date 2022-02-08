Mounting TVs, mirrors, and pictures earns me (dollar)13,500 per month, and you can too.

By mounting TVs, mirrors, and pictures, I earn (dollar)13,500 per month – and you can too.

In 2020, a COLLEGE graduate began mounting televisions for a living, and he now earns an average of (dollar)13,500 per month.

Last year, William Young, 23, earned (dollar)160,000 on the service platform TaskRabbit.

According to the New York Post, it all started when William graduated from New York University in 2020 with only $3,000 in his bank account.

He decided to join TaskRabbit, an app that connects people with paying handyman gigs, in order to make some quick cash.

William, on the other hand, discovered that he was making more money than he had anticipated.

He was making more money than some entry-level full-time jobs, averaging over (dollar)130 per day.

As a result, William made the decision to focus all of his efforts on TaskRabbit.

“When I first started tasking, I took on as many jobs as I could across various categories,” he told the New York Post.

“After gaining some experience, I realized that I was best suited to understand clients’ needs when it came to moving and furniture, so I decided to specialize in these areas.”

Mounting TVs, mirrors, and pictures now account for about 85% of his work.

“My advice to Taskers is to always work on improving your skill set, especially your customer service skills — this is truly half the job,” he continued.

People who use the TaskRabbit app are paid an hourly rate less a service fee.

There’s also the possibility of receiving tips, which go entirely to the person who finishes the job.

You must be 18 years old, have a checking account, credit card, smartphone, and pass a background check to sign up for TaskRabbit.

A non-refundable (dollar)25 registration fee will be charged if TaskRabbit approves your application.

Before you can begin completing tasks, you’ll need to attend an orientation.

To join TaskRabbit, go to Google Play or the App Store and download the app.

