MPs have told mortgage lenders that shared ownership borrowers should be allowed to sublet, which is good news for cladding victims.

MPs have told mortgage lenders that shared ownership borrowers should be allowed to sublet, giving hope to those who have been harmed by cladding.

It comes after the government announced plans to compel developers to pay for the removal of hazardous cladding.

After the housing minister wrote to lenders advising them to be more flexible, homeowners in shared ownership properties that are deemed unsafe due to cladding or insufficient fire safety standards should be able to sublet their homes.

Subletting restrictions apply to shared ownership homes delivered through the Affordable Homes Programme in all but “exceptional” circumstances.

The prohibition was put in place to prevent homes built with public funds from being sold for profit.

However, the government has now changed its grant funding guidance to make it clear that building safety issues should be treated as a rare occurrence.

This will allow shared owners to sublet their homes with their freeholder’s permission, but mortgage lenders must also give their approval, which they have been slow to do.

As a result, Christopher Pincher, the housing minister, wrote to mortgage lenders urging them to accept subletting applications from affected shared owners.

Mr Pincher also requested that mortgage lenders consider extending the period during which a shared owner can sublet their home before needing to convert to a buy-to-let mortgage, and that any premium associated with the extension of the consent-to-let period be waived.

Mr Pincher outlined four key principles in describing the government’s renewed approach to building safety.

“We need to take a proportionate approach to building assessment overall,” he said.

“Too many buildings are being deemed to require costly remediation or mitigation work, trapping leaseholders in an overly cautious approach that goes beyond what we deem necessary.”

“We need to protect ordinary leaseholders by ensuring that no leaseholder living in their own flat will have to pay a penny to fix dangerous cladding.”

Mr Pincher reaffirmed the government’s recent position that the at-fault industries must foot the bill.

“Rather than taxpayers or leaseholders, those who built and contributed to our stock of unsafe buildings, and those who continue to cut corners in building safety, must pay to fix defects,” he said.

“And we must hold those individuals and companies accountable who have knowingly put lives in danger, and continue to do so.”

Mr Pincher told lenders that immediate action should be taken to assist the affected shared owners.

