MSC, a shipping company, and Lufthansa are both interested in Italy’s ITA airline.

According to a statement, potential buyers want a 90-day exclusivity period to negotiate the purchase.

The state-owned ITA airline, which arose from the ashes of the bankrupt Alitalia, announced Monday that it had received a takeover offer from German rival Lufthansa and shipping company MSC.

MSC and Lufthansa both want a majority stake in ITA, but “both have expressed a desire for the Italian government to retain a minority stake,” according to a statement from the airline.

It goes on to say that the potential buyers want a 90-day exclusivity period to negotiate the purchase.

The offer was not accompanied by any financial details.

Last October, the Italian government bailed out the long-struggling Alitalia once more and relaunched it under a new name.

Since then, the airline industry has continued to lose money due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When it first launched, most analysts predicted that ITA would be too small to survive on its own, and that it would be acquired by a larger airline.