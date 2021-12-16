‘My husband and I put £50 a month into an account for Christmas and collect points,’ I say.

‘I believe that people, particularly parents, are under enormous pressure to spend more than they can afford at Christmas.’

In this installment of our How I Manage My Money series, we’ll look at how people in the United Kingdom spend, save, and invest money to cover their expenses and achieve their goals.

This week, we speak with Emma Stretton, 37, a copywriter and blogger who lives with her husband and two young sons in Sale, Manchester.

She is well-versed in Christmas spending and has a slew of money-saving suggestions for the holiday season.

£1,159 gross income

We also have my husband’s income because he works full-time.

Mortgage repayment £870; groceries £450; council tax £156; utility bills and TV and broadband services £182; mobile phone bill £41; life insurance £10; tram costs £60; gym £30; leisure and clothes £500; contact lenses £15; home renovation loan repayment £372

£2,686 in total

Spending on Christmas: £500 on gifts, £150 on food, £200 on social events, £40 on a trip to see Santa with the kids, and £60 on the tree and decorations

£950 in total

When it comes to Christmas, I believe that people, especially parents, are under enormous pressure to spend more than they can afford in order to have an “Instagram Christmas.”

My husband and I have taught our children that Santa Claus does not have an unlimited supply of gifts, and that mummies and daddies are also responsible for purchasing some of them.

Winter Wonderland is a great event, but it costs a lot of money. It all adds up, and I believe a lot of it has to do with wanting to appear as if you’re having the best Christmas possible, rather than actually spending quality time with family and friends.

In a year’s time, no one will remember who had the prettiest tree, but they will remember who they spent their time with.

Every month, my husband and I put £50 into a Christmas savings account.

We are also members of the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board, where we receive monthly rewards.

At Christmas, I exchange these for Love to Shop vouchers worth around £200.

Throughout the year, I also save my Boots Advantage Card and Sainsbury’s Nectar points and use them to purchase gifts.

