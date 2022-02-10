My Social Security tool can help you figure out when it’s time to file for benefits; here are some of the most common blunders.

My Social Security tool can help you figure out when to file for benefits, and here are some of the most common blunders people make.

DECIDING WHEN TO CLAIM SSI benefits can be difficult, but there are tools available to assist you.

In 2012, professor and economist Laurence J Kotlikoff launched the Maximize My Social Security tool.

If you’re already claiming, this software can help you decide when to file a claim and how to maximize your benefits.

“I found the advice that publications… was giving out was not right,” Mr Kotlikoff told The Sun. “I wanted to help people better their financial situation.”

Maximize My Social Security will assist you in avoiding some of the most common mistakes people make when applying for Social Security benefits.

One of them is that people believe they will die at a certain age, but Mr Kotlikoff points out that some people can live to be 100 years old.

As a result, you may want to wait to claim your benefits because doing so increases your monthly benefits by up to 32%.

The tool will also assist you in locating a strategy that will maximize your lifetime Social Security benefits, potentially saving you “tens of thousands” of dollars in retirement.

It costs (dollar)40 per household and year to use the tool, but it might be worth it if you’re not sure when to file your claim.

Mr. Kotlikoff, a professor at Boston University, holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University.

He’s also written or co-written over 20 books and developed three financial tools, one of which is Maximize My Social Security.

Mr. Kotlikoff has some advice for upcoming and current retirees.

If you haven’t yet retired, Mr. Kotlikoff advises deferring Social Security benefits until you reach full retirement age (FRA).

When this occurs, however, will be determined by your specific circumstances.

Your full retirement age is determined by the year you were born.

If you were born after 1955, your full retirement age is typically 66 and a set number of months, according to current law.

If you were born in 1960 or later, you can retire at the age of 67.

If you were born before 1955, you are already 66 years old and eligible for full retirement benefits.

Many people overlook inflation when planning for retirement, but it is something you must consider, according to Mr. Kotlikoff.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that inflation in January was 7.5 percent higher than a year ago.

Mr. Kotlikoff suggests investing in I-bonds, which have an interest rate that is adjusted for inflation every six months.

This is something you can do whether you are still working or have retired.

Simply…

