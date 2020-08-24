Nando’s Eat Out to Help Out – full list of restaurants offering 50% discount

NANDOS is one of the many chains that is taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Rishi Sunak’s popular drive sees thousands of restaurants, bars and cafes across the UK slash their prices for one month.

It’s been set up to help kickstart the economy again after the restaurant industry was forced to shut up shop for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Popular chains taking part include McDonald’s, Wagamama and Burger King.

And chicken fans everywhere were delighted when Nando’s confirmed it was also taking part.

Not all of Nando’s restaurants are taking part though, so make sure you check your nearest branch is signed up to the scheme before heading out.

The government is covering 50 per cent of the cost of a meal out and non-alcoholic drinks up to £10 a head.

Both adult and kid’s meals are included – but alcohol and takeaways are not.

However, you can order your food in your chosen restaurant and then take it home with you.

The discount is applied automatically when your order your bill and pay, meaning you don’t have to bring in a voucher.

Businesses then claim back the costs from the government, which are refunded within five working days.

As part of the offer, a meal out for one that costs £20 will be reduced to £10 – but a £25 meal for one will be slashed to £15 because of the £10 cap per person.

There is no limit to the number of times you can use the discount throughout August so you can eat out three times a day and only pay half for each meal.

Nando’s has confirmed to The Sun that everything on its menu, apart from alcoholic drinks, will be included in the Eat Out to Help Out offer.

Some of the offers available include a quarter of Peri Peri chicken for just £1.85, instead of £3.70.

Hungry diners can also pick up a quarter of Peri Peri chicken and two sides for £3.38, instead of £6.75.

If you’re ordering halloumi sticks and a dip, this will come to £1.73 instead of £3.45.

Here are all the details of how much money you can save with the different menu options.

The scheme will run every Monday to Wednesday until August 31.

The Peri-Peri masters are taking the government’s rules around keeping everyone safe from the spread of Covid-19 very seriously.

On its website, it’s listed the following measures showing how it is adhering to the guidance.

