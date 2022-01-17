Nature loss threatens two-thirds of China’s total GDP, according to a new report.

According to a report, nature loss threatens two-thirds of China’s total GDP.

According to a World Economic Forum report, China can add $1.9 trillion in annual business opportunities if it makes the necessary environmental transition.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to a new World Economic Forum (WEF) analysis released on Monday, about (dollar)9 trillion of China’s annual economic output is at risk of being disrupted by natural disasters, accounting for 65 percent of the country’s total GDP.

“By 2030, China could add (dollar)1.9 trillion in annual business opportunities and create 88 million resilient jobs by urgently making 15 nature-positive transitions across three socioeconomic systems,” according to the report.

The report cautioned that as China’s economy recovers, economic development must be compatible with resilient biodiversity.

China has set lofty goals for carbon emissions, aiming to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

Three key socio-economic systems, namely “food, land, and ocean use – Infrastructure and the built environment – energy and extractives,” according to the World Economic Forum, must transition to carbon neutrality and a future that is “nature-positive.”

“These three systems are not only inextricably linked to biodiversity threats, but they are also critical to China’s economic and social development,” the report stated.

At the same time, according to the report, nature may be China’s most powerful ally in the fight against climate change.

Nature-based solutions, according to the report, could provide 37% of the cost-effective carbon dioxide mitigation needed by 2030 to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

Many experts argue that economic recovery from the pandemic must be pursued in a green and low-carbon manner because climate change, biodiversity loss, and social inequality are all linked.