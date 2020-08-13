NatWest to cut 550 jobs and close a London office

NATWEST is cutting at 550 jobs as the pandemic continues to hit the banking sector.

The banking chain is offering voluntary redundancy – and says it needs to cut 550 full-time roles, according to union Unite.

Expected loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been blamed for the cost-cutting move.

A NatWest spokesman confirmed the redundancy process.

They said: “We have taken the decision to invite applications for voluntary redundancy and will support those colleagues who apply with a comprehensive support package.

“There will be no compulsory redundancy as a result of this announcement.”

Some of the roles in line for this include Branch Managers, Premier Banking Managers and Personal Bankers.

That number is expected to shoot up to around 800 staff once part-time workers are added in.

Unite national officer Rob MacGregor said he understood the redundancy round was oversubscribed.

The banking chain, which has over 960 branches and 3,400 cash machines in the UK, is also closing its Regent House office in north London. The premises had space for 2,500 workers.

“We have been reviewing our London property strategy to better reflect how we will work in the future,” a NatWest spokeswoman said.

“As a result, we will exit Regents House, and will reconfigure our London remaining properties at 250 Bishopsgate and 440 Strand.”

The bank has told the bulk of its staff they can work from home until next year.

NatWest chief executive Alison Rose reaffirmed the bank’s target of cutting 250 million pounds from costs this year in July after the bank tumbled to a half-year loss.

Unite’s Rob MacGregor said: “Tens of thousands of people working for banks have risen to the challenge that the pandemic created. The banks’ response should not be a repeat of the austerity measures that we saw after the financial crisis.”

The UK has officially gone into recession, it has been announced, after the economy shrunk by a record 20.4 per cent in just three months.

It’s the first time since the financial crisis 11 years ago.

Yesterday, Debenhams announced planned job cuts of 2,500 as the department store chain battles to survive on the UK high street.