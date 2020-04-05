NE China nuclear power plant hits record high electricity generation

The electricity generation by Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Station, the first nuclear power plant in northeast China, reached a record high of over 30 billion kWh in 2019.

Based in Liaoning Province, the Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. said on Thursday that it generated 30.76 billion kWh of electricity for the power grid last year, up 8.82 percent year on year.

Compared with coal-fired power plants, the power generated by the nuclear power station last year saved 9.48 million tonnes of coal consumption and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 25.87 million tonnes.

No abnormalities of the power generation units or radiation were reported last year, according to the company.

With an investment of 80 billion yuan (around 11.6 billion U.S. dollars), the first phase saw four generating units completed and put into use in 2016. So far, the second phase of the project is 85 percent completed. Two other generating units are expected to start operation in 2021 and 2022, respectively.