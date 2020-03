The Neo Foundation announced on March 25 that they have released the necessary funds to continue operating for the 2020 Fiscal Year (FY). A total of 1,660,865 NEO worth approximately $11 million was released, with 27,800,303 NEO ($190 million) still remaining.

According to its blog post, the Neo whitepaper allows the Foundation to sell its stake of NEO to “support Neo’s technological development, ecosystem growth, community expansion.”

