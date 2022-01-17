Netflix is raising prices by up to (dollar)24 per year, revealing the cheapest streaming sites.

NETFLIX is raising its monthly subscription prices, but streaming remains a much more affordable option than cable.

Cutting cable and switching to a streaming service can save you up to (dollar)178 per month.

According to a survey by Versus Reviews, the average cable bill is (dollar)72.60 per month, while Decision Data estimates it to be just over (dollar)217 per month.

Meanwhile, consumers have been looking for ways to save money after experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As inflation continues to rise across the country, it’s likely that you’ve examined your cable bill and attempted to reduce or cancel it.

There are inexpensive and simple ways to watch your streaming apps in addition to saving money by cutting the cord.

For some, having access to a wide range of TV shows and movies at a much lower cost is sufficient.

The benefits and packages of some popular streaming services, as well as how easy they are to set up, are listed below.

Netflix has dominated the streaming industry for the past two decades.

Netflix had over 209 million subscribers worldwide as of June.

However, some customers will be disappointed to learn that their monthly bill will increase by (dollar)24 per year.

Netflix offers three different subscription plans: basic, standard, and premium.

The plans will now cost (dollar)9.99, (dollar)15.49, and (dollar)19.99 per month, following the price increases.

Regardless of which package you choose, you’ll have access to “unlimited movies and TV shows” according to Netflix.

HD Ultra HD is available to premium customers. Standard and premium members have access to it.

Also, it appears that the DVD plans have been increased to (dollar)9.99 and (dollar)14.99 per month.

Bloodline, Daredevil, and Orange is the New Black are some of the Netflix original shows.

Netflix is available on a smart TV, a gaming console, as well as a smartphone, computer, or tablet.

Hulu has recently raised its subscription prices, but it is still much less expensive than cable.

The most basic plan now costs (dollar)6.99 per month and includes access to Hulu’s movie and TV show library.

You can get ad-free access to Hulu’s movies and TV shows for an additional (dollar)6 per month.

In the meantime, students can subscribe to Hulu’s most basic plan for just (dollar)1.99 per month.

Hulu, unlike Netflix, has a few packages that include live TV.

When it comes to live TV packages, however, things start to get expensive.

Hulu Live TV now costs (dollar)69.99 or (dollar)75.99 per month, depending on which plan you choose.

