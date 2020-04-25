NEW! $100 Apple Charger Can Charge Your Apple Devices ALL At The Same Time!

Bringing all of your Apple devices’ chargers can be a hassle thing to do, especially if you have all the Apple products. However, this changes now. A Kickstarter-funded device recently went trending online with its ability to charge all your Apple devices, including MacBook, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and even Apple Watch all at the same time.

All-in-one chargers are no longer new to the tech market. These types of devices were created in order to simplify and give convenience to all users experiencing trouble in bringing all their devices’ chargers.

For the first time in the history, though, a 60-watt charger that can simultaneously charge MacBook, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch was recently funded by Kickstarter.

According to the post, a Hongkong-based company called Ruineng Wireless Technology Co., Ltd recently created the said simultaneous charger called WattSugar.

WattSugar is a small and compact charger built with dual ports for USB-C (supporting both PD 3.0 and QC 3.0), USB-A, MFI Apple Watch magnetic wireless charging, and triple wireless charging areas.

The device works with any Apple device, not just one. Wattsugar charges your MacBook (or Windows laptop), Apple Watch, AirPods (or wireless earbuds), iPhone (or Android smartphone), iPad (or Other tablets) through just one outlet.

“Wattsugar puts a stop to the cable clutter. It brings you one charger for every Apple device. Charge your MacBook, your iPhone, your Apple Watch, and your AirPods in 1 outlet through 1 device. Pretty sweet, right?” said on the Kickstarter page.

Unfortunately, this product is still not fully-market by the company. This means that only selected pledgers get the chance to have the first try on this WattSugar charger.

As of now, the project already has 91 backers and not more than 100,000 worth of pledges on Kickstarter. The project still has more than a week before Kickstarter ends its funding project.

The all-in-one charger can only be funded when it reaches its quota before the deadline ends on the first week of May. If you want to put your share, go to the website and click the green tab saying ‘Back This Project.’ The minimum pledge accepted by the company is $70– if you wanted to receive a reward after the pledge.

For people that do not know what Kickstarter is, this website backs projects that relate to art, technology, science, and other inventions.

“Kickstarter campaigns make ideas into reality. It’s where creators share new visions for creative work with the communities that will come together to fund them,” said on their website.

