New Aquitaine: in the Landes, it’s already the end of asparagus

In 26 years of work he has never seen that. This morning, David Ducourneau, asparagus producer in Saint-Martin-d’Oney, about fifteen kilometers from Mont-de-Marsan, began to turn over the plastic sheeting that protect the little mounds. On the black side, they capture the heat of the sun while now turned to the white side, they reject it, preventing the asparagus from growing.

“It will reduce production by 50%” explains the producer, dumbfounded. The other week, he had already had to start slowing production so as not to be overwhelmed by stocks that were no longer sold. “Asparagus is consumed a lot in restaurants but since they closed, wholesalers and National Interest Markets (MIN) no longer buy”, summarizes Bertrand Guivarch, commercial director of the vegetable division at Priméale.

“A pleasure purchase not essential”

Same thing on the side of the large distribution: “People prefer to buy rice, pasta or guard vegetables like carrots or potatoes rather than asparagus, which is not a basic product”, deplores the salesperson who sees in this food, “a pleasure purchase that announces spring. But people don’t want to have fun right now, ”he concedes.

As for freezing, to preserve stocks, it is not so simple. “It is a choice to sell the asparagus, only fresh and not frozen or canned, because it is a seasonal and quality product,” notes David Ducourneau. As a result, nothing is planned for canning. “We would need equipment to peel the asparagus, to sterilize and it is complicated to equip ourselves at the last moment, in full containment. “

A month and a half ahead thanks to the weather

Tuesday, March 17, in the afternoon, the 80 producers of the protected designation “Asperges des sables des Landes” held a crisis meeting. They who produce an average of 4,000 t of asparagus each year had to lower their ambition. However, thanks to the mild weather they had started the season “with a month and a half in advance” specifies David Ducourneau.

But the advance will not prevent the shortfall. If some crops have been slowed down, others will be totally destroyed. “There are producers who base their entire economy on the asparagus season for them is catastrophic,” recalls Bertrand Guivarch. “I hope that the measures to support small businesses will be kept because we are really going to need help,” says the president of the producer association.

We harvest them keeping the distance

On the family farm of David Ducourneau, the harvesters try to keep a smile. Sitting in a small tractor that runs along the mounds at ground level, they harvest by hand the few asparagus that have decided to take out their heads. “But we respect the distances, we are a meter apart!” “Smiles Magalie, in pairs with Moreno. While handling her gouge with dexterity, she wants to be optimistic: “For the moment there is still work. Seasonal workers will not benefit. “There were still eight or nine people missing to ensure the peak of the season but I will not hire,” regrets David Ducourneau.