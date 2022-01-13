New automatic cost of living adjustment ‘(dollar)1,657 checks’ are being sent out NOW, according to the Cola Social Security increase 2022 update.

Update on the Cola Social Security increase for 2022 – New automatic cost-of-living adjustment ‘(dollar)1,657 checks’ are being sent out RIGHT NOW!

This month, around 70 million Americans will receive increased social security payments worth up to (dollar)1,657, with many of them arriving TODAY.

Because of the new cost-of-living adjustment (Cola), retirees’ monthly checks will now be 5.9% higher on average than they were in 2021.

The increase took effect on January 1 as the country’s inflation continues to hit new highs due to the supply chain crisis.

It’s the highest increase in a single year since 1982.

Retired workers’ spouses will see a (dollar)47 increase in their payments, bringing the average payment up to (dollar)841.

Employees with disabilities will save an average of (dollar)75 per month as their pay rises to (dollar)1,358 per month from (dollar)1,253.

Part two of COLA notices

You can receive and store COLA notices online with a free Social Security online account, and you can opt out of receiving notices by mail if you prefer.

No government agency or reputable business will ask for personal information or advance fees for services in the form of wire transfers or gift cards, according to the SSA.

Notices of the COLA have been mailed out.

COLA notices were mailed by the Social Security Administration throughout December.

It’s possible that your friend or family member got their notice before you did.

You must wait until the end of this month to contact the Social Security Administration about your mailed notice.

You can also check your new benefit amount online through your Social Security account’s message center.

In a blog post, the Social Security Administration stated, “You can access this information in early December prior to the mailed notice.”

How many people will benefit from the increase?

In 2022, the benefits of approximately 70 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients will increase by 5.9%.

On December 30, 2021, approximately 8 million SSI beneficiaries began receiving the increased benefits.

For more than 64 million Social Security recipients, the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin this month.

For the year 2022, the following is a list of benefits.

A benefit payment schedule for 2022 shows when you can expect yours.

The claimants’ Social Security benefits will be released on a schedule based on their date of birth.

Those born between the 1st and 10th of the month can expect their first payment on the second Wednesday of the month, which fell on January 12.

The third Wednesday of the month is reserved for those born between the 11th and the 20th of the month, which falls on January 19.

