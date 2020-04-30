New Canon Software Turns EOS Camera and Canon DSLR into Webcam; Here’s How

Video calls have become the new normal for those working or studying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Lifehacker, there has been a sudden increase in the number of remote meetings, group video chats, and uploads by content creators on Twitch, Youtube, and other video platforms.

But according to Yahoo News, most PC and laptop webcams don’t provide good video quality. That’s why Canon has developed new software that can turn your EOS camera or Canon DSLR into a powerful webcam.

According to the report, EOS Webcam Utility Beta software will be able to convert Windows 10 users’ mirrorless cameras, Canon DSLRs, and point-and-shoots into USB webcams.

Those people who have an EOS-1D X Mark III can have one of the most professional-looking video calls among the rest.

Although Canon included some of it’s most popular interchangeable-lens, the current beta version of the software only supports 25 cameras. Cheaper cameras such as EOS M200 and EOS Rebel series, specifically T6 and T100, are also included in the list.

The G7X Mark III, Powershot G5X Mark II, SX70 HS, and higher-end cameras, like the full-frame EOS R, are also supported by the new software.

The concept isn’t completely new since DSLRs are already being used by many live streamers on Twitch and other services to boost the production quality of their feeds.

Canon’s EOS Webcam Utility Beta software makes the upgrade much more accessible by expanding it to a wider range of applications.

Here are other things you need to know to set up your Canon DSLR.

If you’re a professional photographer using a Canon DSLR or you just happen to have one, the newly launched EOS Webcam Utility Beta app will definitely upgrade your video calls.

This can be done by using a USB cable compatible with a Canon DSLR that will allow the device to connect to the PC. However, USB connection differs between models, so you can check the cable type you need by visiting Canon’s support page.

Once Canon users meet the essential requirements, they can now set up the EOS Webcam Utility software.

First, Canon EOS Webcam Beta must be downloaded. The serial code of the camera might be needed which can be found at the bottom of the device’s battery slot or in the original packaging.

When running the installation file, the on-screen instructions must be followed to complete the setup. After that, the Canon DSLR must be connected to the PC using a USB cable and another on-screen instruction will guide you to connect the camera.

Once completed, you can now select the camera as a video source or webcam in programs such as OBS, Facebook Messenger, Zoom, and other video chat platforms.