New CHUWI Mini PC LarkBox is the World’s Smallest 4K Mini PC

While the trend for smartphones in the last two decades has been the larger the screen the better, the opposite seems to be true for home and office computers as more companies have been looking to put as much computing power into the smallest or thinnest device.

Shenzhen-based tech manufacturer, CHUWI, recently unveiled its most impressive device yet, the Mini PC LarkBox which they’ve dubbed as “the world’s smallest 4K mini PC.”

At just 61mm x 61mm x 43mm, and weighing in at 127 grams, it’s lighter than most flagship phones currently available in the market. It’s also small enough to fit in a purse or bag

Because of its size, the LarkBox, according to CHUWI, has a variety of uses, as a daily mini PC, it can be placed anywhere and convenient to carry for work.

As a home entertainment center, It can connect to 4K TV for high-definition movie watching. All you need to do is install the LarkBox on the back of the monitor or TV via VESA international standard interface to make it an All-In-One PC

But let’s look at what’s inside that makes this small piece of machinery really impressive. It features the Intel N4100 processor, built-in UHD Graphics 600 graphic card, 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD.

It also supports an additional 128GB MicroSD extension. According to CHUWI, it can also decode 4K video smoothly. Because of its low power processor, standby power is only at 5W. and the active cooling fan design makes the model generate no significant heat under high load.

And despite its compact size, it has all the ports you will need for work and play. It comes with USB-A *2, USB-C, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and also supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The integrated UHD Graphics 600 ensures smooth 4K video output, brings immersive Ultra HD viewing experience. And despite all this power, the ultra-silent cooling fan make the cube stable under any workload.

